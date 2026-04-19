Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 331.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 110.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Elevance Health by 66.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Elevance Health by 334.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 100 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $323.02 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $308.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.91. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $432.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $401.00 to $395.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Elevance Health from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $383.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELV

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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