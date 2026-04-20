Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 311.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 812 shares of the software company's stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 160 shares of the software company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,403 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $373.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.93.

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Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $242.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.10 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.Autodesk's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Autodesk

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Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

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