Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,478 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 954.0% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 29,828 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 182 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269,910 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $46,497,000 after buying an additional 164,537 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Western Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Western Digital from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $405.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.29.

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Western Digital Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of WDC stock opened at $372.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $293.17 and its 200-day moving average is $215.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.77. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $378.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Western Digital's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $5,108,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $159,288,807.84. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total transaction of $2,501,349.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,630.14. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 92,795 shares of company stock valued at $24,265,884 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Western Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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