Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 40,756 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $405,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.1%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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