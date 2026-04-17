Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $7.37 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE TJX opened at $157.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business's fifty day moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average is $152.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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