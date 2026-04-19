Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $255.76 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.09 and a 52 week high of $267.31. The stock's fifty day moving average is $245.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.57. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The company's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.30.

View Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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