Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 228.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 44,109 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,999,049.40. The trade was a 23.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,423,559.04. The trade was a 30.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,748 shares of company stock worth $48,095,857. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.50.

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Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

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About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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