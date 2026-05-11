Fastly, Inc. $FSLY Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,976,906 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 310,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.36% of Fastly worth $172,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company's stock.

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Fastly Price Performance

FSLY opened at $20.51 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James Financial raised Fastly from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised Fastly from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fastly from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLY

Key Stories Impacting Fastly

Here are the key news stories impacting Fastly this week:

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 41,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $1,102,488.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,503,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,777,573.10. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 7,059 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $173,439.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,133,895 shares in the company, valued at $27,859,800.15. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,354,553 shares of company stock valued at $28,004,023. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly's real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

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