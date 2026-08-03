Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.48% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $43,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,922,000 after purchasing an additional 184,557 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $2,895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company's stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE FRT opened at $124.18 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $89.99 and a 12 month high of $128.21. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 32.67%.The company had revenue of $338.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.560 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore set a $122.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRT

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Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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