FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,367 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in FedEx were worth $25,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FedEx Trading Up 2.9%

FedEx stock opened at $391.85 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.10 and a 52 week high of $392.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,229.35. This trade represents a 51.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. This represents a 60.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised FedEx from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $431.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $398.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

See Also

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