Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Orix Corp Ads $IX

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Orix Corp Ads during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Orix Corp Ads during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 4,325.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IX

Orix Corp Ads Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:IX opened at $40.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. Orix Corp Ads has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orix Corp Ads will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orix Corp Ads Profile

ORIX Corporation ADS NYSE: IX is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX's ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Free Report).

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