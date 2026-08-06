Fermata Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $717.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $714.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $660.05. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $555.60 and a 12-month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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