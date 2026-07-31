Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 40,866.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,038 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Ferrari were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,937,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Ferrari by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,303,264 shares of the company's stock worth $1,220,754,000 after buying an additional 330,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,855 shares of the company's stock worth $950,657,000 after buying an additional 218,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ferrari by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,564 shares of the company's stock worth $941,109,000 after buying an additional 771,039 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,894,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $483.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ferrari from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $471.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrari

Trending Headlines about Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Ferrari reported approximately €1.94 billion in revenue, with operating profit, net income and diluted EPS rising year over year. Reported EPS exceeded the roughly $2.83 consensus estimate, while revenue also topped forecasts. Ferrari Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ferrari reported approximately €1.94 billion in revenue, with operating profit, net income and diluted EPS rising year over year. Reported EPS exceeded the roughly $2.83 consensus estimate, while revenue also topped forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Personalization and favorable vehicle mix lifted results. Strong customer spending on customized vehicles boosted margins and profits. Ferrari said demand remains healthy, with its order book fully covering 2027, providing significant forward revenue visibility. Ferrari Buyers Keep Splurging on Custom Supercars

Strong customer spending on customized vehicles boosted margins and profits. Ferrari said demand remains healthy, with its order book fully covering 2027, providing significant forward revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari raised its 2026 guidance. Management cited sustained personalization demand, new-model deliveries and disciplined execution. The increase was modest, but it reinforced confidence that the earnings momentum can continue. Ferrari Raises 2026 Guidance After Q2 Earnings Beat

Management cited sustained personalization demand, new-model deliveries and disciplined execution. The increase was modest, but it reinforced confidence that the earnings momentum can continue. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation was a further strength. Operating cash flow reportedly rose sharply year over year, while Ferrari continued investing in its operations without signs of balance-sheet stress.

Operating cash flow reportedly rose sharply year over year, while Ferrari continued investing in its operations without signs of balance-sheet stress. Neutral Sentiment: The Luce EV appears commercially viable despite criticism. Ferrari’s CEO said the company is pleased with orders for its first fully electric model, and reports indicated that its 2026 sales target was reached quickly, particularly on Chinese demand. However, the model’s polarizing design and negative launch reviews remain a reputational and execution risk. Ferrari Very Pleased With Orders for Luce EV

Ferrari’s CEO said the company is pleased with orders for its first fully electric model, and reports indicated that its 2026 sales target was reached quickly, particularly on Chinese demand. However, the model’s polarizing design and negative launch reviews remain a reputational and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains a consideration. With Ferrari trading at a premium earnings multiple, continued share appreciation likely depends on further earnings growth, successful new-model launches and sustained demand for high-margin personalization.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $398.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.20. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $312.51 and a 1 year high of $504.49. The company's fifty day moving average is $364.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.74.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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