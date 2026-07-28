Ferrovial SE $FER Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,854 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,017 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Ferrovial were worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FER. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth $10,000,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,833,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 1,054,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,544,000 after acquiring an additional 35,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,663,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,173,000 after purchasing an additional 459,192 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at about $11,007,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrovial Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.5578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FER shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.30 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrovial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FER

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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