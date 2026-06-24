FFG Partners LLC Invests $3.58 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

FFG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,580,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.4% of FFG Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,230.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $1,110.37 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,022.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,018.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,182.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

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About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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