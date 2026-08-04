Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited $FIHL Stake Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,605 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.22% of Fidelis Insurance worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 0.9%

FIHL stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $610.60 million during the quarter. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Fidelis Insurance's dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fidelis Insurance

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda‐incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

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