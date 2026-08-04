Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 38,068 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company's stock.

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Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.16). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $51.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $3,162,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,702 shares in the company, valued at $260,581.40. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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