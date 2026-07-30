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Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Stake Boosted by South Dakota Investment Council

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Fidelity National Information Services logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • South Dakota Investment Council increased its FIS stake by 46.2% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 228,021 shares valued at approximately $10.7 million. Hedge funds and other institutional investors collectively own 96.23% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautiously positive, with 13 Buy, nine Hold, and one Sell rating. FIS has an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $58.68, although several firms recently lowered their targets.
  • FIS reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.36, exceeding the $1.28 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 30.1% year over year to $3.29 billion. The stock opened at $46.81, near its 200-day moving average of $46.87.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fidelity National Information Services.

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,021 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 72,040 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,956,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,264,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,090 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 585.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,365,322 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,118 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,015,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $141,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $82,962,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 4.2%

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $82.07. The company's fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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