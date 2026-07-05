Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires Shares of 72,314 OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,314 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 0.2%

OUT opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company's 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $429.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $160,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,859.76. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Michael Norton acquired 4,130 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,245.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $127,245.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,600 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

Further Reading

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