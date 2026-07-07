Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 34,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,906,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $590,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $373.90 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $407.92 and its 200-day moving average is $362.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.58 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total transaction of $6,077,591.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,975.84. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 60,987 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,980 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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