Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Has $11.46 Million Position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Free Report) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after acquiring an additional 269,803 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 7.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 55.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 797.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 35.0% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 53,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter.

Key Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras News

Here are the key news stories impacting Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.70 to $24.80 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBR

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $16.11 on Friday. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.54 billion for the quarter. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil's energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras's core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil's coast.

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