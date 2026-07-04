Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 17,710 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $154.05 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $157.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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