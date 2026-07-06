Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 118,261 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 173.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $53.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RPRX

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In other news, EVP Christopher Hite sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $5,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 459,399 shares in the company, valued at $25,965,231.48. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 9,099 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $508,452.12. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 427,800 shares of company stock worth $23,333,723 in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. Royalty Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business's 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $630.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.95%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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