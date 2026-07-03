Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Has $6.46 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 559.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,432 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 381,234 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in NU were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in NU by 14,810.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in NU by 5,448.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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