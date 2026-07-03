Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Increases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,541 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the technology company's stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,233 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.88. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $148.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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