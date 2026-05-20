Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $10.01 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,410 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $10,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total transaction of $213,532.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,497,636.88. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,444,729 shares of company stock worth $238,448,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's 50 day moving average is $144.78 and its 200 day moving average is $137.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $181.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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