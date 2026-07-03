Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases 5,058 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,478 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 53,241 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,991,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 71.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE DE opened at $621.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $577.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.18. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $433.00 and a 52 week high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $625.00 to $595.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $775.00 to $685.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $642.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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