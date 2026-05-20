Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases Shares of 170,006 Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 170,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,774,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $900,195,000 after buying an additional 8,518,920 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,525,000 after buying an additional 5,595,801 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,967,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,537,000 after buying an additional 1,256,596 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $61,290,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,272,875 shares of the company's stock worth $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 789,783 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Insider Activity

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 90,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,486,054.28. The trade was a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.27%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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