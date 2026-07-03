Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Sells 123,037 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,421 shares of the company's stock after selling 123,037 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises approximately 0.8% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned about 0.23% of Darling Ingredients worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,209,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,552,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 518,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 114,397 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,263 shares of the company's stock worth $18,561,000 after buying an additional 258,942 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DAR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,819.41. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

See Also

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