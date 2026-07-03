Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Sells 13,918 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,091 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 13,918 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Cameco were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,733 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $52,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,382 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in Cameco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 101,121 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 249.4% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CCJ. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cameco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Down 1.1%

Cameco stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.96 and a 52 week high of $135.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.63 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Cameco

Here are the key news stories impacting Cameco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cameco closed its acquisition of TEPCO Resources’ 5% interest in the Cigar Lake Joint Venture, lifting its ownership in the high-grade uranium mine to 57.418%. The larger stake could strengthen Cameco’s long-term control over production and cash flow from one of its most important assets. Cameco Closes Deal to Increase Ownership in Cigar Lake Mine

Cameco closed its acquisition of TEPCO Resources’ 5% interest in the Cigar Lake Joint Venture, lifting its ownership in the high-grade uranium mine to 57.418%. The larger stake could strengthen Cameco’s long-term control over production and cash flow from one of its most important assets. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital raised its price target on Cameco to C$175 from C$160 and kept an Outperform rating, citing improving uranium fundamentals. That signals continued analyst confidence in the stock’s medium-term outlook. RBC Capital Increased its Price Target on Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

RBC Capital raised its price target on Cameco to C$175 from C$160 and kept an Outperform rating, citing improving uranium fundamentals. That signals continued analyst confidence in the stock’s medium-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investor-letter coverage highlighted Cameco as a uranium supplier held by TimesSquare Capital’s mid-cap growth strategy, which may support interest in the stock but does not represent a direct company catalyst. TimesSquare Mid Cap Growth Strategy Bets on Cameco Corp. (CCJ), a Uranium Supplier

Investor-letter coverage highlighted Cameco as a uranium supplier held by TimesSquare Capital’s mid-cap growth strategy, which may support interest in the stock but does not represent a direct company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cameco temporarily suspended operations at its Cigar Lake mine after problems at Orano’s McClean Lake mill disrupted ore processing. That creates a near-term production headwind and is likely the most important reason the stock is trading lower today. Cigar Lake Operation Update

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Featured Stories

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