Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes $17.44 Million Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 482,859 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $17,441,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Bruker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 349,596 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 190,883 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth $1,105,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 627,672 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bruker by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,792 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 152,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,173 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 56,880 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. Bruker Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bruker's payout ratio is -83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,875.70. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bruker from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on Bruker in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKR

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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