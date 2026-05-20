Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 236,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $10,486,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 823.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The firm had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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