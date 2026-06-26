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Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its ASML stake by 35.4% in the first quarter, selling 1,305 shares and ending with 2,384 shares worth about $3.15 million.
  • Recent analyst commentary remains mostly upbeat, with Bank of America raising its price target and keeping a Buy rating as it lifted earnings estimates for 2027 and 2028. Overall, Wall Street still has a Moderate Buy consensus on the stock.
  • ASML continues to benefit from its role in advanced chipmaking and AI infrastructure, but China export controls remain a major risk that could pressure future sales growth.
  • Five stocks we like better than ASML.

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,841.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $724.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,959.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,622.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,421.57.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Bank of America increased their price target on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,772.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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