Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $5.95 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,322 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $262.71 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $246.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business's 50 day moving average is $252.95 and its 200-day moving average is $267.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a partnership with OpenAI through the Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, expanding its AI-powered cybersecurity offering and potentially opening a new growth avenue for enterprise security work. IBM and OpenAI Bring Frontier AI to Cyber Defense--Helping Enterprises Keep Pace with Machine-Speed Threats

IBM announced a partnership with OpenAI through the Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, expanding its AI-powered cybersecurity offering and potentially opening a new growth avenue for enterprise security work. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded IBM to Overweight/Buy and raised its price target to $291, citing improving confidence in IBM’s software growth and AI adoption story. IBM Stock Resists Tech Slump as J.P. Morgan Cheers Its Software Makeover

JPMorgan upgraded IBM to Overweight/Buy and raised its price target to $291, citing improving confidence in IBM’s software growth and AI adoption story. Positive Sentiment: IBM also benefited from renewed enthusiasm around its quantum computing strategy after U.S. policy moves highlighted IBM as a key domestic quantum winner and boosted sentiment toward the company’s long-term technology roadmap.

IBM also benefited from renewed enthusiasm around its quantum computing strategy after U.S. policy moves highlighted IBM as a key domestic quantum winner and boosted sentiment toward the company’s long-term technology roadmap. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage noted strong investor attention and heavier-than-usual trading in IBM, suggesting momentum is being driven more by headlines and analyst action than by a new earnings release.

Recent coverage noted strong investor attention and heavier-than-usual trading in IBM, suggesting momentum is being driven more by headlines and analyst action than by a new earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: IBM extended $2.5 billion of syndicated credit facilities, improving liquidity and financial flexibility, but this is more of a balance-sheet support item than a direct earnings catalyst. IBM Extends Syndicated Credit Facilities, Enhancing Liquidity

IBM extended $2.5 billion of syndicated credit facilities, improving liquidity and financial flexibility, but this is more of a balance-sheet support item than a direct earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that despite the recent rally, IBM may face limits to further near-term upside if software estimate revisions or broader tech weakness cool enthusiasm.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.94.

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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