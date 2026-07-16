Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 83,245 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 604.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,024 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 83,245 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $997,102.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,208.04. The trade was a 88.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,337,994. This represents a 48.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.8%

CHD stock opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here