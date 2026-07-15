Fifth Third Bancorp Has $10.44 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 404.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 75,130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 484.1% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $137.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.50.

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Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.9%

APO stock opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $128.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Apollo Global Management's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Trending Headlines about Apollo Global Management

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Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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