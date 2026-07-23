Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.82 Million Stake in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT - Free Report) by 25,948.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of PJT Partners worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PJT Partners by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Zacks Research raised PJT Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PJT Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PJT Partners

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $457,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,786.36. This trade represents a 59.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,225,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,406.54. This trade represents a 12.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $195.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.32%.The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $409.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm's dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

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