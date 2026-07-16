Fifth Third Bancorp Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 133.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,075 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 88,657 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $168.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.Fiserv's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 10,060 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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