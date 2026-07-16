Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 435.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,396 shares of the online travel company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,788 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,042 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $286.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $267.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.05 and a 52-week high of $303.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $239.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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