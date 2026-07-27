Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 2,285.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Qualys were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Qualys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $137.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $167.86. The company's 50-day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.44.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Qualys from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Insider Activity

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,686 shares in the company, valued at $26,552,610. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Thomas Berquist sold 939 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $103,994.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $750,995.75. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,073. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

See Also

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