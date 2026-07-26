Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in LendingClub Corporation $LC

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,628 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,697,333 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $221,547,000 after purchasing an additional 516,542 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,960,550 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $120,921,000 after buying an additional 1,261,861 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $63,580,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,984,349 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $30,142,000 after buying an additional 226,325 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,350 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $24,382,000 after buying an additional 78,068 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts: Sign Up

LendingClub Stock Performance

LC opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. LendingClub had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 16.99%.The business had revenue of $252.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $22.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 23,851 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $425,978.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,594,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,481,556.32. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 204,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,894,563. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,750 shares of company stock worth $2,183,691. Insiders own 3.19% of the company's stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LendingClub, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LendingClub wasn't on the list.

While LendingClub currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here