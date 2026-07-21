Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 14,853 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Free Report) by 2,517.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 951 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company's stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.7%

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $181.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.90. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.40 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 138.44%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Coca-Cola Consolidated's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

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