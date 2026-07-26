Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 25,528 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD - Free Report) by 5,136.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,025 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 25,528 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Ziff Davis worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ziff Davis by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 868 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 885 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 990 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Ziff Davis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Ziff Davis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ziff Davis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $679,714. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bret Richter sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $843,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,370,958.72. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,864. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 0.4%

ZD stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $267.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis's flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

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