Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 163.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,372 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Ryder System worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,184 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 250,334 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,911,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,189,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ryder System to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Ryder System from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ryder System from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of R stock opened at $272.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.67 and a 12 month high of $284.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.27.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Ryder System's payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

See Also

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