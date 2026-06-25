Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,018 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,750 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for 0.6% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $17,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

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GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $1,055.68 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,028.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $859.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $482.20 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The company has a market cap of $283.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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