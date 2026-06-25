Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.08 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,714 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 189.6% during the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 443,538 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,288,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and KeyBanc both raised their price targets on Marvell, reflecting confidence in the company’s AI networking and data-center growth opportunity. Benzinga report

Bank of America and KeyBanc both raised their price targets on Marvell, reflecting confidence in the company’s AI networking and data-center growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to emphasize Marvell’s role in AI infrastructure, especially its networking and bandwidth solutions, which supports the stock’s recent rally. Insider Monkey article

Coverage continues to emphasize Marvell’s role in AI infrastructure, especially its networking and bandwidth solutions, which supports the stock’s recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that Marvell’s huge run-up in 2026 means the stock may already be pricing in much of the AI optimism, which could limit near-term upside if growth expectations cool. Yahoo Finance article

Several articles note that Marvell’s huge run-up in 2026 means the stock may already be pricing in much of the AI optimism, which could limit near-term upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares, a small insider sale that may slightly temper sentiment even though it does not change the broader bullish thesis. SEC filing

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $2,058,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,871,891.04. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,874,325. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $275.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's 50 day moving average is $211.16 and its 200-day moving average is $131.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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