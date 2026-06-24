Financial Designs Corp Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Financial Designs Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,365 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Financial Designs Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $234.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here