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Financial Insights Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Financial Insights Inc. increased its QQQ holdings by 9.7% in the first quarter to 27,889 shares valued at approximately $16.1 million, making QQQ its fifth-largest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 44.58% of the ETF.
  • QQQ opened at $661.73, down 2.0%, amid pressure from technology and semiconductor weakness, elevated oil prices, interest-rate concerns, and uncertainty over AI-company valuations. Microsoft and Meta earnings and the Federal Reserve’s rate decision are highlighted as key near-term catalysts.
  • Invesco QQQ raised its quarterly dividend to $0.8135 from $0.73, representing an annualized payout of $3.25 and a 0.5% yield.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,889 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 5.2% of Financial Insights Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.0%

QQQ stock opened at $661.73 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $716.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.29.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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