Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 635.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. FinArc Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $1,047,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 52,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,947,288.54. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $275,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $39.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Mills

General Mills Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of GIS opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.14 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. General Mills had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. General Mills's payout ratio is currently -1,355.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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