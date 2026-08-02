Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,149.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,152.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,044.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,249.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here